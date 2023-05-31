Circle Centre Mall adds coffee shop, women’s clothing store

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Circle Centre Mall has welcomed two new businesses.

Zoey N Pearls sells women’s clothing, accessories, handbags, shoes and more. The store also has a lash and brow bar, available via appointment. Owner Naomi Pannell moved the store from Greenwood to Level 3 of Circle Centre near the Dining Pavilion.

Café at the Circle also is on Level 3, but near the Maryland Street bridge. Kamilah James opened the coffee and pastries shop. Also in Circle Centre, she opened Kemet 360 Jewelry and Accessories opened late in 2023.

James also collaborated with Circle Centre Mall in March to host “Small Business Showcase at the Circle” with 25 minority-owned businesses.

Luke Aeschliman, the mall’s vice president and general manager, says in a statement that Circle Centre continues to provide a platform for small-business entrepreneurs to expand into brick-and-mortar locations to reach new clientele.

Other recently opened stores at Circle Centre include Georgia Street Rhythm and Blues Lounge, Fashion Closet, and The Perfect Gift. The mall also has started a weekly live music series from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday in the Dining Pavilion.

The statement from the mall also says more new stores are on the way in coming months, and a Small Business Showcase will begin in June for current tenants and other small-business retailers to create pop-ups.

The indoor shopping mall covers two square blocks bordered by East Washington, South Meridian, West Georgia and South Illinois streets.