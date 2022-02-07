Business

Cook Medical sells reproductive health unit in $875 million deal

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Cook Medical announced Monday it’ll sell its reproductive health business for $875 million to California-based CooperCompanies.

No manufacturing jobs will be lost as a result of the deal, says a news release from Cook. The Bloomington-based company’s reproductive health products include items for in vitro fertilization, embryo transfer, gynecologic surgery, and incubation. In Indiana, those efforts are at a plant in Spencer. Other plants are near Pittsburgh and in a suburb of Brisbane, Australia.

“William Cook Australia, Cook Spencer, and Cook Vandergrift all currently manufacture reproductive health devices,” the release says. “After the closing of the transaction, Cook will continue to manufacture products for CooperSurgical during a two-year transition period and will increase manufacturing capacity to keep up with growth.”

Cook has been involved in reproductive health for more than 40 years, the release says.