FedEx to deliver hundreds of jobs with airplane maintenance work move to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — FedEx is delivering hundreds of new jobs to Indianapolis, announcing that FedEx will move some of its airplane maintenance work from Los Angeles to Indianapolis next year.

“It solidifies the FedEx presence here in Indianapolis, which is one of the largest in the world,” Kevin Brinegar, the president and chief executive officer of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, said.

It’s the world’s largest all-cargo airline and schools like Ivy Tech Community College are excited about the jump.

“To see those companies investing is just reinforcement that we know we live in a great place,” Heidi Fowler, the vice chancellor of academic affairs at the Fort Wayne Ivy Tech Community College campus, said.

Fowler says there’s a huge need for aircraft maintenance workers, and says a bachelor’s degree isn’t necessary to work in that area.

“The trendline has shown repeatedly over the years that there’s a gap. There are more job openings available than I have students to fill them in aircraft maintenance,” Fowler said.

FedEx says what they’re looking for is a high school diploma or GED. If you have experience, you could earn $41 an hour, but they also have positions that require no experience at all.

“These are very high-paying jobs and we’re very fortunate that FedEx chose to relocate and consolidate this aircraft maintenance activity here in Indianapolis,” Brinegar said.

Fowler says students should consider earning an associate’s degree at Ivy Tech Community College. They can also earn a four-year degree by transferring to schools like IUPUI.

“You can come to us and get that degree with about $11,000 over the course of the two years and I always like to reinforce that 81% of our graduates statewide graduate from Ivy Tech with zero debt,” Fowler said.

“We’re a place where businesses want to locate, relocate and grow because they know that they have a business-friendly environment. They know they have a state government that’s responsive, that will help them with regulations, with permits, things of that nature,” Brinegar said.

FedEx announced the move in a statement made Monday night.