Business

Former Boy Scouts camp in Muncie for sale again

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A 95-year-old site that once was a Boy Scouts of America camp is on the auction block near Muncie.

Camp Red Wing, a total of 137 acres about a mile southeast of Muncie on the White River, will be sold through sealed bids received by 2 p.m. Aug. 16, says Michael A. Fine with the real estate agency Fine and Co. of of Northbrook, Illinois.

A news release from Fine said, “The camp operated on the 63 acres on the northern shore of the White River. It will be sold subject to a minimum bid of $495,000. The 75-acre tract consisting of tillable and wooded land on the southern shore of the White River will be sold subject to a minimum bid of $750,000.”

The camp on the north shore includes the Eagle’s Knob log cabin, the Camp Red Wing Lodge, a shower building, the director’s office, picnic shelters, wooded campsites and miles of hiking trials, Fine says. People can inspect the property on July 13, July 30 and Aug. 3 by appointment with 48 hours’ notice.

The Crossroads of America Council of the Boy Scouts of America sold the camp on Nov. 9, 2019. That buyer sold the camp in December 2021 to the current owner, Monte Froehlich, a real estate investor from Lincoln, Nebraska.

For information, call (312) 278-0600, Ext. 101.