Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

VERIZON CUSTOMERS COULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR refund

Verizon customers could soon be eligible for part of a proposed $100 million class action settlement.

The lawsuit, filed in New Jersey, alleges customers that had some of the network’s monthly plans were charged with undisclosed administration fees in a “deceptive and unfair manner.”

Current and former customers with wireless or data services that were charged administrative charges between Jan. 1, 2016 to Nov. 8, 2023, are eligible.

Each eligible customer will qualify for up to $100 each. The final amount each customer will receive depends on how long they’ve been a customer but accepting the payout means you can’t sue Verizon over this issue in the future.

Hot jobs for 2024

Ten jobs that posted major wage growth last year will remain hot moving into 2024, according to Payscale.

For 2023, customer service assistant manager, hairdresser, master plumber, automotive body repairer, job coach, and audio/visual technician were some of the roles that the compensation software company identified in its recent end-of-year report as being the most in-demand by wage growth.

PELOTON AND TIKTOK TEAM UP FOR NEW VIDEO PROJECT

Meanwhile, Peloton is partnering with TikTok to bring short form fitness videos to the channel.

The partnership comes as Peloton looks to attract a wider array of customers and boost subscribers amid falling sales and profits.

AMERICAN ONLINE HOLIDAY SHOPPING HITS RECORD HIGH

Americans ramped up their online shopping this past holiday season, splurging on a record-setting $222 billion worth of electronics, toys and other items.

The spending haul between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 marks a 4.9% increase from the previous holiday shopping season, according to adobe analytics.

Spangler, the maker of the iconic sweethearts conversation hearts candy, is releasing “situationship boxes” ahead of Valentine’s Day. The candy, which is specially misprinted with a blurry, hard-to-read messages.

A situationship is defined by Oxford languages as a “romantic or sexual relationship that is not considered to be formal or established.”