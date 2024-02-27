Frozen seafood producer to open facility in Lebanon, creating 163 jobs

The logo for Gorton's Seafood. The company announced in February 2024 that it will be opening a new production facility in Lebanon, Indiana, bringing 163 jobs to the area. (Provided Photo/Gorton's Seafood via Facebook)

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A “renowned name in the seafood industry” announced Tuesday that will open a new production facility in Boone County.

Gorton’s Seafood, which opened its first fishery in 1849, says production will begin on a new frozen seafood facility outside of Lebanon in March.

A release from the Boone County Economic Development Corporation says the facility was expected to be a $89.3 million investment to the area, bringing a total of 163 jobs to Boone County.

Kurt Hogan, the chief executive officer of Gorton’s Seafood, says that the company’s investment in Lebanon will continue their mission of “making quality seafood accessible to everyone.”

“We look forward to a strong partnership with the Lebanon community, as well as the state of Indiana, for many years to come,” Hogan said in the release.

Lebanon Mayor Matthew Gentry added that he is excited about the positive impact the expansion will have for Lebanon.

“Gorton’s Seafood is a classic American brand. Lebanon is proud to welcome Gorton’s to our city. This approval signifies the attractiveness of Lebanon as a business destination and also underlines the strength of Indiana’s place in the food manufacturing and agribusiness sectors,” he said in the release.

The site was expected to be fully open by late 2025. The company says it will be its third production facility in North America.