Indianapolis ag company breaks ground on seed storage facility in Anderson

The Corteva Agriscience facility under construction at 4210 W. 67th St. in Anderson, Indiana, will be used for seed storage and distribution to customers in Indiana and southern Ohio. (Rendering Provided/Anderson City Government)

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis-headquartered agriculture company and an Indianapolis-based real estate developer broke ground Tuesday on a $30 million warehouse and seed distribution facility on the southwest side of Anderson.

The new Corteva Agriscience facility at 4210 W. 67th St. will be used for seed storage and distribution to customers in Indiana and southern Ohio. The building will have 300,000 square feet, and about a third of that will have controls from precise humidity and temperatures.

“This new business is expected to create more than 40 new jobs in the Anderson area and contribute to diversifying the local economy while producing a net of $4.3 million in new tax revenue over a 10-year period,” said a news release from the Anderson city government.

Indianapolis-headquartered Scannell Properties is developing the project.

Statements

“We are excited to welcome Corteva to our Anderson community. They are on the cutting edge of new technology in the agricultural industry and will be a great addition to our growing economy.” Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., a Democrat

“This is a great project for Anderson. The agriculture industry is stable and strong. It impacts our lives and economy on a daily basis. Corteva choosing Anderson is a big win for our city.” Anderson Economic Development Director Greg Winkler Photos below provided by Corporation for Economic Development, Anderson/Madison County, Indiana, via Facebook

Renderings below provided by Anderson city government