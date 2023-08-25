Lego releases Braille Bricks to the public for the first time ever

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lego is building more inclusivity with the public release of Braille Bricks.

The new LEGO Braille Bricks – Play with Braille product is aimed at kids 6 and older. It’s designed to make learning about braille fun for everyone, including those who are blind, partially sighted, or sighted.

Lego says anyone can enjoy exploring the braille system at home with their family members in a playful inclusive manner.

“For blind and partially sighted children, and adults for that matter, it makes all the difference if they can share their journey of learning braille with the people they love the most,” said Martine Abel-Williamson, President of World Blind Union in a release.

LEGO Braille Bricks – Play With Braille includes 287 bricks in five colors: white, yellow, green, red, and blue. All of these bricks are fully compatible with other LEGO products.

The studs on each brick correspond to the numbers and letters in the braille system, with the printed symbol or letter below the studs. This set includes two baseplates for building and has packaging with braille embossing.

Additionally, there are supporting play starters available to improve the play experience and aid in pre-braille skill development. It teaches players how to orient, attach, and stack the bricks through well-loved games such as Rock, Paper, and Scissors, which all members of the family can take part in.

“For the blind community, braille is not just literacy, it’s our entry to independence and inclusion into this world, and to have LEGO Braille Bricks made available for the wider public is a massive step forward to ensuring more children will want to learn braille in the first place. And because it’s based on a product that so many families already know and love, this is really an invitation for all family members to have fun building tactile skills and getting familiar with braille using the same tool,” Abel-Williamson said.

Until now, LEGO Braille Bricks had only been given free of charge by the LEGO Foundation to organizations specializing in teaching children with vision impairment.

Lego has received positive feedback from parents, caregivers, grandparents, children, and educators since launching its educational kits in 2020.

These new bricks have been particularly impactful for children with vision impairments as they transform the way children learn braille.

LEGO Braille Bricks – Play With Braille in English and French are available now for pre-order, with additional languages set to be added next year.

The new set costs $89.99.