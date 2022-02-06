Business

Nucor spending $290M to boost Crawfordsville steel mill production

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Nucor Corp. is planning a $290 project to expand production at a steel sheet mill in west central Indiana.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company announced this past week it would add production lines at the Crawfordsville plant, potentially adding 80 jobs to its current 770 workers.

The company said the project is expected to take two years to complete as it seeks regulatory approvals and state and local government incentives.

Nucor Executive Vice President Rex Query says the project was part of the company’s strategy to grow its core steel business and expand into new product lines.

