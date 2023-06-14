Richmond breaks ground on $40M pet food ingredient facility

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Anchor Ingredient Co., a provider of high-quality ingredients for the pet food industry, announced Tuesday the groundbreaking of its new $40 million ingredient processing facility in Richmond.

According to a release, the processing facility will be located in the heart of pet food manufacturing, Midwest Industrial Park. The facility will expand rail infrastructure within the industrial park and provide bulk storage, warehouse space, and onsite ingredients processing.

Richmond has existing pet food manufacturers: Hill’s, and the combined Blue Buffalo and Heartland.

The facility will also complete quality assurance testing to continue providing premium ingredients to support the growing network of pet food manufacturers in the region.

“We are thrilled to break ground on our new transload and ingredient processing facility in Richmond,” said Al Yablonski, CEO and co-founder of Anchor Ingredients, in a statement. “This facility represents a significant investment in the pet food industry and demonstrates our dedication to being a true supply chain partner and delivering high-quality ingredients that meet the demands of our customers.”

The facility is expected to create 30 jobs. Anchor says they aim to foster collaboration with local businesses and stakeholders to strengthen the region’s position as a hub for the pet food industry and plan for future growth at this site.

As stated in the release, “Based on the company’s growth plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) committed investment in Anchor Ingredients of up to $310,000 in the form of incentive-based tax credits and up to $200,000 in Manufacturing Readiness Grants. These investments are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired.”

Completion of the facility is expected by June 1.