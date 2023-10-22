Search
September 2023 real estate report

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to a report from “Talk to Tucker Realtors,” continued higher interest rates through September have slowed the pace of the market, but have not yet affected prices.

F.C. Tucker Realtor, Dan Brown, joined Sunday’s Daybreak to share more information on the housing market.

Brown says that market prices are still up 7% over the last year and have remained unchanged since May, even with the interest rate increases.

Additionally, the time to sell, or days-on-market for houses, is up 50-60% since 2022. Inventory is also up since last year, which Brown says is due to homes taking longer to sell.

