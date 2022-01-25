Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Research from data analytics firm placer.ai found that people are grabbing a cup of coffee at stores again.

Starbucks, Dunkin’ and others are seeing increasing foot traffic.

In November, the coffee space saw an 8.4% jump in foot traffic compared to 2019 levels, while December saw a 7.5% increase.

Costco offers cheaper alternative to Starbucks sandwich

Costco is offering a cheaper alternative to Starbucks’ roughly $5 bacon and gouda breakfast sandwich.

For around $12.50, Costco shoppers can have breakfast covered for eight days in a row with a frozen pack of bacon, gouda and egg sandwiches on ciabatta rolls.

Tech company paying out $58M

If you used apps like Venmo, Robinhood, and American Express, you might be owed money.

The fintech company Plaid is paying out a $58 million to customers of 5,000 apps that used its interface.

The users claimed that the company obtained their bank login information and gathered more data from them than was necessary.

U.S. likely to move forward with digital currency

The U.S. will likely move forward with its own digital currency, with issuance occurring between 2025 and 2030, according to Bank of America.

It’s a government-backed coin but totally digital, not paper money or coins.

A digital dollar could have a range of benefits, such as making cross-border payments cheaper and faster.

Indiana ranks in middle of states for retirement

Indiana ranks in the middle of states for retirement.

The cost of living and taxes were a plus but health care was better in other states, at least according to a WalletHub survey.

Florida was number one state to retire.