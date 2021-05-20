Business

Vaccinated customers can get free fries at Fishers Shake Shack

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Shake Shack is among locations offering free fries to customers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Shake Shack announced Thursday it is expanding its New York vaccine promotion nationwide, excluding their restaurant locations at airports, ballparks, and stadiums.

Vaccinated customers will get free Crinkle Cut Fries with the purchase of any burger or chicken sandwich. They just need to show their proof of vaccination in the store.

The nationwide promotion begins Friday and lasts through June 12.

“Shake Shack has always prioritized taking care of our communities and we’re proud to be part of their recovery, helping get more people vaccinated and back to gathering again,” said Randy Garutti, CEO of Shake Shack, in a statement sent to News 8.

The offer is one-time use only, the company said.