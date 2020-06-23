Wedding venues make alterations as couples change dates

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wedding venues are reopened, and couples are once again saying “I do” in Indiana amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But now, they are walking down the aisle on all nights of the week.

When we stopped by Mallow Run Winery in Bargersville on Monday, a couple was getting married. Staff there as well as the Biltwell Event Center in downtown Indianapolis said they are seeing more of that.

The venues tell News 8 the change of date is because so many couples had to postpone springs weddings. April and May were the months businesses here in Indiana first began to shut down. They are also typically the start of wedding season.

But guest lists are becoming smaller. Venue staff are hearing date change is part of that, as well as a fear of traveling right now.

Directors at both the Biltwell and Mallow Run said the biggest change they are seeing is the way food is served and prepared.

“We’re not doing any type of buffet service, we are only doing the plated but if you want that type of service we are plating that for you,” said Mark Mattingly from the Biltwell Event Center.

“We’re not seeing so much of the big appetizer table but more single serving grab and go rather than lingering over open food,” said Sarah Shadday from The Sycamore at Mallow Run Winery.

Mattingly said some couples are ordering extra tables to keep people spaced out. Shadday from Mallow run said clients there are doing the same but she is seeing more choose to use outdoor space.

All staff and serving crews have to wear gloves and masks. Neither venue is requiring guests to wear masks.

