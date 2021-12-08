Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

Raises

Wages are set to rise 3.9% next year, the most since 2008, according to the Conference Board.

The decade-high pay bump is fueled by the labor shortage and historically strong inflation.

Salary increases are largest for workers young than 25 and those who switched jobs in the last year.

Starbucks

Starbucks was dealt a setback after a federal labor authority ruled that the tallying of ballots can move ahead in a worker vote on unionizing three of the company’s cafes.

The Wall Street Journal reports the ruling by the National Labor Relations Board came after Starbucks chief executive Kevin Johnson warned that the formation of a union at the Buffalo, New York – area cafes could disrupt the chain’s relationship with its workers.

Today, Starbucks baristas in New York’s second-largest city are slated to conclude voting on whether to unionize.

Kellogg’s

Kellogg’s will permanently replace striking employees as workers reject a new contract.

Workers have been on strike since Oct. 5, when their contracts expired.

The company said there are no further negotiations scheduled.

Alexa

Amazon officially launched Alexa Together, a new subscription service designed to help elderly people live independently while staying connected to caregivers and loved ones.

The service, first announced earlier this year, costs $19.99 a month or $199 a year. Customers can also sign up for a free six-month trial, while Carehub customers will receive a free year of Alexa Together starting Tuesday.