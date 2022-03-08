News

Charges filed against man accused of shooting IMPD officer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Formal charges have been filed against a man accused of fleeing from officers prior to shooting an Indianapolis police officer in the neck.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Mylik Hill, 31, for the shooting of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Thomas Mangan. Mangan was shot while responding to a call on Feb. 27. Mangan was shot in the neck, causing laryngeal cartilage (Adam’s apple) and voice box. Mangan has been a police officer for a year.

(Provided Photo/IMPD)

The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to have Hill held on greater than standard bond. Prosecutors want Hill held on $500,000 bond, saying this crime was committed while he was out on bond and parole.

Hill was accused of committing theft, resisting law enforcement and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle on Jan. 31. Charged in Marion County Superior Court 19 for the theft case, the court allowed Hill to be released on $500 bond in the early morning hours of Feb. 1. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says his case was received at 1 p.m. on Feb. 1, nearly 12 hours after he had bonded out.

Hill now faces two counts of attempted murder, six counts of six counts of resisting law enforcement while drawing a weapon, criminal recklessness and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

“Today marks the beginning of the judicial process of the criminal case, but the long road to recovery for the injured officer has already begun,” Prosecutor Mears said in a statement. “As we move forward, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is continuing to keep the officer, his family, our law enforcement partners, and the community in our thoughts during this difficult time.”

According to investigators, IMPD officers responded to the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue just after 10 p.m. for reports of a driver who had hit a fence, a vehicle, then urinated in the street.

Six officers in three IMPD vehicles responded to the area and found the suspect. After getting out of the vehicle, officers say Hill took off on foot.

According to court documents, Mangan was trying to take Hill down when Hill pulled out a gun and fired at Mangan. IMPD Officer Daniel Majors, a police officer for seven years, fired at Hill and ordered him to drop his weapon.

Officers say Hill continued to flee, hopping a fence and hiding a backyard until he was found. Hill was shot twice in the chest and once in the thigh. He was taken to a hospital and his condition was described as stable.

Online court records do not yet list an initial appearance for Hill.

Hill was previously convicted of armed robbery in 2012.

Mangan was taken to a hospital on an Indianapolis Fire Department engine. IMPD says Mangan has “a long road to recovery.”

Majors was placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure after an officer fires a service weapon.

IMPD has said well wishes and cards can be sent to Mangan.