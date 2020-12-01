Cold afternoon ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An icy start for a lot of locations this morning with temperatures in the 20s with feel like temperatures in the teens. There could be a stray flurry during the morning. We should see a decrease in clouds this afternoon with more sunshine during the late afternoon hours. Highs will warm to the mid 30s. Tonight cold and clear with lows in the lower 20s.

Wednesday highs will return to seasonal with everybody in the mid 40s with loads of sunshine! A quiet and mild stretch will continue through the work week with highs in the lowe to mid 40s through Friday.

This weekend for right now looks dry and mild with highs Saturday and Sunday in lower 40s. Quiet and dry stretch will continue through early next week with highs in the 40s.