Cold start to the day; Warmer this weekend!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold start this morning with most temperatures in the single digits and feel like temperatures close to below 0°. Lots of sunshine for today with highs in the lower 30s this afternoon. Tonight will be a mostly clear evening with lows in the lower 20s.

Friday will be a cool and sunny day with highs slowly warming to the mid and upper 30s! A warming trend will continue this weekend with highs expected to warm to the lower 40s Saturday with sunshine. Even warmer Sunday with highs in the mid 40s!

Early next week starts quiet and should be a great week for holiday travel. Temperatures will continue to climb to upper 40s to near 50° Monday. Lots of sunshine through mid week. Christmas will be a warm one with highs in the lower 50s with showers arriving late week.

