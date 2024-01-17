Colts’ owner Jim Irsay found unresponsive from possible overdose, according to TMZ

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to TMZ, Colts owner Jim Irsay was found in bed unresponsive, cold to the touch and gasping for air. The website cites documents obtained from the Carmel Police Department.

TMZ says police were dispatched to Irsay’s residence in Carmel on Dec. 8 at around 4:30 AM. The Indianapolis Colts’ owner was said to be gasping for air, unconscious and had a blue tint to his skin.

After trying to wake Irsay up with a sternum rub, the police administered Narcan, a drug used for people suffering opiate overdoses, according to TMZ. After the Narcan dose, Irsay was said to have “responded slightly.”

TMZ cites police documents that say that police were prepared to administer and AED to Irsay, but paramedics took over and transported him to a hospital via ambulance.

TMZ reports that a caretaker provided a list of medications taken by Irsay and police said they had no idea what Irsay ingested prior to their arrival. They classified the incident in the documents as an “overdose” and “overdose/poisoning”.

TMZ’s report says police were prepared to attach an AED to Irsay — but paramedics arrived and “took over lifesaving efforts.” Irsay was eventually transported to a nearby hospital via an ambulance.

As reported by News 8 last month, Jim Irsay was being treated for a “severe respiratory illness.” Irsay cancelled a performance with his band and the family asked for privacy at that time.

News8 has made a public records request with Carmel PD and have reached out to the Colts for a statement. News8 will continue to update this story.