Colts teach, play at youth skills camp

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — June has finally arrived, meaning the Indianapolis Colts have nearly wrapped up their offseason program.

The team will hold its mandatory mini-camp in 10 days.

Just because players have workouts doesn’t mean they’re taking a break from giving back to the community.

Tight end Jack Doyle and linebacker John Simon represented the team at their annual youth skills camp.

Kids had the opportunity to run through drills and learn about safety on both sides of the ball. The event took place at Grand Park, the new home of Colts training camp. Both Doyle and Simon say they love any chance they have to give back to the community.

Watch the video for all the fun the kids and players had on Saturday.