61 Indianapolis 4th graders told to quarantine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens of Indianapolis Public Schools students were asked to quarantine Tuesday after being exposed to a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19, IPS said.

Sixty-one Lew Wallace School 107 fourth graders were instructed to quarantine for 14 days. The students have been in school less than a week — IPS began classes on Monday.

Learning for the students will continue synchronously and asynchronously during the quarantine period, IPS said.

Masks are required for all students at IPS, regardless of vaccination status.

The positive COVID case has been reported to local health officials, IPS said.

The vaccination status of the staff member who tested positive was not immediately released. It is also unknown if any of the students are experiencing symptoms.

CORRECTION: IPS originally said 82 students were quarantining but later updated that number to 61.