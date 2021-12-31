Coronavirus

COVID-19 surge and holidays cause more pandemic fatigue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a phrase we’ve heard before — “pandemic fatigue.” Health care professionals say it seems to be hitting people harder than ever right now.

Experts said that with this latest COVID-19 surge happening around the holidays, many people are struggling with their mental health.

Most New Year’s Eve parties are still on, but more and more people seem to be canceling their plans.

Community Behavioral Health Program Manage Vanessa Enos said all of the changes brought on by the pandemic have had a big impact on people’s mental health.

“It’s typical for it to impact our anxiety, our stress level, depression and other mood things that are going on … We see it in kids, we see it in adults, we see it in families. We know statistically depression and anxiety numbers are about double what they have typically been,” Enos said.

Pandemic fatigue is also running rampant in hospitals. The director of infection control at Witham Health Services, Gene Davis, said he’s trying his best to take care of staff who are overwhelmed with patients.

“We have been in this together for the last 20 months, and we are anticipating that the next 4 to 6 weeks could be some of the roughest times that we’ve experienced yet,” Davis said.

There are steps you can take if you’re feeling anxious. Enos said start with talking about it, then take action.

“Take a social media break. I think that’s a great place to start. Do something with your hands. Do something physical. Maybe you play cards with your kids or family, maybe you knit something, maybe you go work out. Another great tool that I don’t think we take enough advantage of is laughing. We can think about something that makes us smile, but let’s do something that makes us laugh,” Enos said.

Enos said talking to kids about the pandemic can be tough because they’re also feeling anxious and depressed. Her advice? Don’t be afraid to say “I don’t know.” However, she suggested to always end on a positive note by adding “we will figure it out together.”