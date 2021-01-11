Hamilton County prepares for COVID-19 vaccine rollout for seniors

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Hoosiers 80 and older will roll up their sleeves on Monday.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, nearly 86,000 seniors had scheduled their appointments to receive free COVID-19 vaccines.

They will join first responders and health care workers who have already been receiving them.

The Hamilton County Health Department said they are ready. The vaccines will be given out at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in the Annex building. They’re hoping to vaccinate 160 people by the end of the day.



Christian Walker with the Hamilton County Health Department said they hope to administer 800 vaccines by the end of the week. He said getting people 80 years old and older vaccinated as soon as possible will relieve the strain on our health care system and prevent them from getting sick and possibly dying.

For some, this might seem like a small light at the end of the tunnel, but Walker said people shouldn’t get too comfortable yet and should continue to wear their masks and follow CDC guidelines. He said this is an exciting time.



“We feel like we have been on our heels for the last year, playing defense, trying to minimize and now we re taking the offense. We are taking the proactive steps. That’s a really good feeling. When you start anything new, there are always the nerves that there’s going to be issues and there’s an opportunity for things to go wrong. We ask people to be patient with us,” said Walker



The vaccines are free and are administered by appointment only.

Trending Headlines

Hoosiers who would like to register for the vaccine can do so online or by calling 211 or, for additional help, by contacting one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging. If you need transportation to get the vaccine, call 211.

There are 148 vaccine sites in Indiana.

Instructions on how to register

Open this site and pick the county of your choice Pick the specific location where you would like to get vaccinated A pop up will appear at that specific location. Select “Click here to register” A new window pops up. Click “People 80 years or older” Click on the calendar icon and enter your birthdate (punching it in on your keyboard doesn’t work) Click the checkbox under “Eligibility Attestation” Click “Schedule an Appointment” at the bottom You may be placed in a waiting queue If you are not in the waiting queue, you’ll be presented with a long list of locations. The page says “If you work at one of the locations listed below, select it now as your vaccination site.” If you do not work at one of these locations, select “I don’t work at any of the healthcare facilities below. I want to search for a vaccination site by ZIP code.” Scroll to the bottom of the page, select “Yes,” then hit “Schedule a Vaccine” Enter your zip code Again choose the location you prefer Pick your preferred date or choose “Find Next Available Appointment” Pick your time Enter your personal information

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Jan. 7, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.