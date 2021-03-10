Health care provider to offer COVID tests at IND airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis health care provider will begin offering COVID-19 tests for passengers and employees at the Indianapolis International Airport starting Thursday.

JFI Medical will offer the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test for $135, and results will be provided within 24 hours. The business also will offer the Rapid Antigen Test for $95, with results provided within an hour. Both tests can be taken for $200. Insurance will be accepted. The testing site will be open from 4-8 a.m. and 2-8 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, or as needed per airline scheduling. The testing site will be in the airport terminal baggage claim area. Pre-registration is required.

The testing comes as thousands of travelers are expected at the airport for the all-Indiana NCAA men’s basketball tourney, and other basketball conference tourneys in Indianapolis

“Travelers are encouraged to schedule their appointment time accordingly to meet their travel needs and any documentation requirements of their connection points and destination,” said a news release issued Wednesday by the airport.

The release also said the testing service is not part of the federal Transportation Safety Administration’s security screening, and travelers are not required to be tested by the airport. “In January, the Centers for Disease Control issued an order requiring international travelers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery within three days of departure of their flight to the United States. Domestic travelers are not required to show a negative test, at this time,” the release said.

For more information about the Indy airport’s COVID-19 testing site, visit ind.com/covid19testing.

Statements

“Providing onsite, optional COVID-19 testing opportunities for airport employees and our travelers is another example of our customer service in action. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve kept the health and safety of our people as the number-one priority and this optional COVID-19 testing service provides another example of how we’re getting through this together.” Mario Rodriguez Indianapolis Airport Authority executive director