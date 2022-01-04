Coronavirus

Health department changes rules regarding rapid tests, extends hours of IMS vaccination clinic

A view of the IMS COVID-19 vaccination clinic. (Photo from Video Aired on WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Health on Tuesday announced multiple changes to its COVID-19 testing policies due to high demand for rapid tests.

Starting Tuesday, rapid tests at state and local health department testing sites are only available to those 18 and under and symptomatic individuals 50 and over.

The state uses approximately 50,000 rapid tests a week and only receives 11,000, according to the health department.

The health department says appointments for rapid tests scheduled Tuesday will be honored while supplies last.

The hours of the vaccination clinic at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is also being extended.

The clinic will be open from noon-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays through Jan. 22.