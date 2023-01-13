Coronavirus

Indiana dashboard adds 143 COVID-19 deaths, 7,804 more cases of coronavirus in a week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health this week released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s dashboard is being updated only on Wednesdays, but this week’s numbers were delayed “due to technical difficulties,” the department said.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 24,556 on Tuesday from 24,413 on Jan. 4. That’s an increase of 143.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,166 on Tuesday from 1,145 on Jan. 4. That’s an increase of 21.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 2,017,978 on Tuesday from 2,010,174 on Jan. 4. That’s an increase of 7,804.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 98 hospital admissions and 419 emergency room visits on Tuesday.

IDOH says 3,853,568 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.4% of the total population.

A total of 806,330 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Tuesday.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,779,200 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 666,541,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,721,000 deaths.

