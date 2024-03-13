Indiana dashboard adds 32 COVID deaths, 2,274 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health has released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday, March 12. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 26,367 on Tuesday from 26,335 on Feb. 27. That’s an increase of 32.

Since Jan. 2, when the state reported 25,978 deaths, Indiana has recorded 389 deaths.

In comparison, Indiana on March 8 had reported 135 flu deaths in the 2023-2024 season so far.

The amount of probable COVID-19 deaths increased to 1,538 on Tuesday from 1,522 on Feb. 27. That’s an increase of 16.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2,202,632 on Tuesday from 2,200,358 on Feb. 27. That’s an increase of 2,274.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 24 hospital admissions and 296 emergency room visits on Tuesday. The Feb. 27 figures were 50 hospital admissions and 307 emergency room visits.

IDOH says 3,866,893 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 54.8% of the total population.

A total of 993,890 Hoosiers were up to date on vaccinations through Tuesday, the state’s website says.

More Indiana data on the coronavirus can be found online.