Indiana dashboard adds 68 COVID deaths, 4,605 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Thursday released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday, Oct. 10. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays. This week’s update was delayed a day, the department says.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 25,524 on Tuesday from 25,465 on Sept. 26. That’s an increase of 68.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,284 on Tuesday from 1,271 on Sept. 26. That’s an increase of 13.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2,115,314 on Tuesday from 2,110,709 on Sept. 26. That’s an increase of 4,605.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 31 hospital admissions and 274 emergency room visits on Tuesday. That’s down from the Sept. 26 figures of 42 hospital admissions and 289 emergency room visits.

IDOH says 3,866,141 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.4% of the total population.

A total of 989,526 Hoosiers were up to date on vaccinations through Tuesday.

More Indiana information, including interactive graphs, can be found online.