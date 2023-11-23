Indiana dashboard adds 71 COVID deaths, 8,473 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health has released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday, Nov. 21. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 25,683 on Tuesday from 25,612 on Nov. 8. That’s an increase of 71.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,322 on Tuesday from 1,297 on Nov. 8. That’s an increase of 25.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2,134,903 on Tuesday from 2,126,430 on Nov. 8. That’s an increase of 8,473.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 50 hospital admissions and 408 emergency room visits on Tuesday. That’s up from the Nov. 8 figures of 47 hospital admissions and 293 emergency room visits.

IDOH says 3,866,201 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.8% of the total population.

A total of 988,274 Hoosiers were up to date on vaccinations through Tuesday. No explanation was offered for the reason that number decreased from the previous report two weeks earlier.

More Indiana information, including interactive graphs, can be found online.