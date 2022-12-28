Coronavirus

Indiana dashboard adds 72 COVID-19 deaths, 6,507 more cases of coronavirus in a week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s dashboard is being updated only on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 24,333 on Tuesday from 24,261 on Dec. 21. That’s an increase of 72.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,136 on Tuesday from 1,129 on Dec. 21. That’s an increase of 7.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 2,002,760 on Tuesday from 1,996,253 on Dec. 21. That’s an increase of 6,507.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 87 hospital admissions and 572 emergency room visits on Tuesday.

IDOH says 3,851,298 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.4% of the total population.

A total of 770,702 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Tuesday.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,764,970 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 658,846,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,684,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.