Indiana Latino Institute hosting COVID-19 virtual town hall in Spanish

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Latino Institute on Thursday will host a virtual town hall discussion on COVID-19 in Spanish.

The organization is collaborating with a number of partners, including the Indiana State Department of Health.

The hourlong, virtual event will air live on Facebook starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.

A panel of experts will answer questions regarding the disease. Those experts will include:

Liliana Quintero, Northern Hispanic Health Coalition, Goshen, Indiana

Luz E. Michel, Community Education Coalition, Columbus, Indiana.

Marleny Wilson, Centro de Atención Telefónica de la Vacuna de Covid-19, 211.

Berenice Tenorio, Indiana Latino Institute.

The discussion is aimed at educating Latino Hoosiers on the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine, its side effects and misconceptions, as well as the process of getting a free vaccine, according to the Indiana Latino Institute.

“Get the latest information on the registration process, because it is important that teenagers get vaccinated and much more. Our panel of experts and healthcare workers will answer your questions,” says the Indiana Latino Institute’s Facebook post in Spanish promoting the event.

WISH-TV is partnering with the Indiana Latino Institute on the project and will also air the program live on the WISH-TV Facebook page.