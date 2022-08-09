Coronavirus

Indiana reports 11,096 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 data.

The data was collected through Sunday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The department says 11,096 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 19 Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were reported. The state has recorded 23,186 deaths and 1,003 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus.

The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,847,824 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 20,604,380 tests have been administered.

The state says 769 Hoosiers were hospitalized Sunday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 10,005,878 vaccine doses have been given through Sunday in Indiana.

A total of 3,810,496 Hoosiers were fully vaccinated through Sunday. That’s about 54.8% of the total population.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,646,955 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 585,377,524 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,420,000 deaths.

