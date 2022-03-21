Coronavirus

Indiana reports 139 new COVID-19 cases; no new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

The department displays cases by day by the date that the positive test was collected. New deaths and tests happened over a range of dates but were reported to the state Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

IDOH says 139 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Wednesday to Sunday.

A total of 1,689,142 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since February 2020.

The IDOH coronavirus dashboard reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana on Sunday.

A total of 22,385 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 915 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

A total of 19,288,488 tests have been administered since Feb 26, 2020.

There were 392 Hoosiers hospitalized on Sunday with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,191,104 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,696,644 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,495,790 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 471,573,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,091,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.