Indiana reports 2,860 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Thursday released new COVID-19 data.

The data was collected through Wednesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Wednesdays.

This week’s release was delayed a day due to technical issues, the department said on its dashboard.

The department says 2,860 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 10 Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were recorded. The state has recorded 23,745 deaths and 1,071 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus.

The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,930,022 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 21,101,672 tests have been administered.

The state says 409 Hoosiers were hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 3,834,506 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Wednesday. That’s about 55.1% of the total population.

A total of 296,801 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Wednesday.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,731,829 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 623,614,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,564,000 deaths.

