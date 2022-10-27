Coronavirus

Indiana reports 3,697 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Wednesdays.

The department says 3,697 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 19 Hoosiers died, and two probable deaths were recorded. The state has recorded 23,820 deaths and 1,080 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus.

The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,937,565 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 21,163,867 tests have been administered.

The state says 469 Hoosiers were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 3,837,513 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.2% of the total population.

A total of 364,092 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Wednesday.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,735,835 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 628,991,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,583,934 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.