Indiana reports 7,441 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Wednesdays.

The department says 7,441 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 22 Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were recorded. The state has recorded 24,113 deaths and 1,117 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus.

The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,977,292 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 21,451,525 tests have been administered.

The state says 570 Hoosiers were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 3,846,351 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.3% of the total population.

A total of 681,289 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Tuesday.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,749,284 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 647,004,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,646,000 deaths.

