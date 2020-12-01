ISDH: 142 more deaths due to COVID-19; 7-day positivity rate at 21.6%

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new numbers regarding coronavirus.

On Tuesday, ISDH announced 5,518 new positive cases. Those tests were conducted between October 15 and November 30. Of those, 5,508 were recorded on November 30.

A total of 344,373 have tested positive with the virus.

ISDH said 142 more Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus. The deaths occurred between October 27 and November 30.

A total of 5,598 Hoosiers have died due to COVID-19. Another 266 probable deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals is 21.6%. The 7-day rate for all tests is 11%.

A total of 4,295,987 tests have been administered to 2,217,258 Hoosiers.

There are 3,460 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 63,478,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 40,760,000 recoveries and more than 1,472,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

