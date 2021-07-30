Coronavirus

ISDH: 1,461 new COVID-19 cases; 6 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,461 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on July 29.

A total of 771,299 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says six additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths happened between July 27 and July 29.

A total of 13,576 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 429 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 14%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 6.8%.

There are currently 755 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 11,225,411 tests have been administered to 3,669,635 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,874,545 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,944,510 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 735,826 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 196,794,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,202,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.