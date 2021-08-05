Coronavirus

ISDH: 1,899 new COVID-19 cases; 6 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,899 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Aug. 4.

A total of 779,317 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says six additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Those deaths occurred between July 31 and Aug. 4.

A total of 13,615 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 430 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 15.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 8%.

There are currently 977 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 11,339,156 tests have been administered to 3,692,418 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,934,154 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,967,326 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 738,512 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 200,426,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,260,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.