ISDH: 4,893 new COVID-19 cases; 21 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 4,893 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Aug. 26.

A total of 843,700 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 21 additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Aug. 20 and Aug. 26.

A total of 13,936 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 437 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 18.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 10.8%.

There are currently 2,186 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 12,121,074 tests have been administered to 3,879,280 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 6,177,799 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,078,096 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 757,215 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 214,805,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,477,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.