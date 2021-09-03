Coronavirus

ISDH: 5,079 new COVID-19 cases; 20 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 5,079 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Sept. 1.

A total of 873,480 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 20 additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths happened between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2.

A total of 14,121 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 449 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 19.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 11.5%.

There are currently 2,443 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 12,450,587 tests have been administered to 3,960,242 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 6,259,795 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,119,002 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 770,198 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 219,254,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,545,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.