ISDH: 6,655 new COVID-19 cases; 91 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new numbers regarding coronavirus.

On Wednesday, ISDH announced 6,655 new positive cases. Those tests were conducted between Nov. 6 and Dec. 1.

A total of 350,970 have tested positive with the virus.

ISDH said 91 more Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus. The deaths occurred between Aug. 22 and Dec. 1.

A total of 5,688 Hoosiers have died due to COVID-19. Another 285 probable deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals is 22.2%. The 7-day rate for all tests is 11%.

A total of 4,342,486 tests have been administered to 2,232,102 Hoosiers.

There are 3,441 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 64,037,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 41,184,000 recoveries and more than 1,483,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

