ISDH: 970 new COVID-19 cases; 13 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 970 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths.

The 970 COVID-19 cases are from July 29 while the newly reported deaths are from between June 14 and July 29.

In total, there are 65,253 COVID-19 cases and 2,746 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 735,848 tests administered in the state.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 17,061,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 9,995,000 recoveries and more than 667,000 deaths.

