Coronavirus

ISDH: 970 new COVID-19 cases; 16 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 970 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on April 12.

A total of 700,775 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 16 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Nov. 25, 2020 and April 12.

A total of 12,762 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 405 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 12.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.8%.

There are currently 881 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,264,312 tests have been administered to 3,307,770 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 3,451,895 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,433,533 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 664,564 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 136,829,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 77,932,000 recoveries and more than 2,948,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.