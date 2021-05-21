Coronavirus

IU will require all students, faculty and staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – Indiana University students, faculty and staff should schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment, if they haven’t already done so.

That’s because the university announced Friday that beginning with the fall 2021 semester that everyone returning to campus needs to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

According to IU, students, faculty and staff must have had their first vaccine shot by no later than July 1 and be completely vaccinated by Aug. 15 or when you return to campus after Aug. 1, whichever is first.

The university has also set up a process in order to report their vaccine status.

