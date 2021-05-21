Coronavirus

IU will require all students, faculty and staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

(Provided Photo/Indiana University)
by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – Indiana University students, faculty and staff should schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment, if they haven’t already done so.

That’s because the university announced Friday that beginning with the fall 2021 semester that everyone returning to campus needs to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

According to IU, students, faculty and staff must have had their first vaccine shot by no later than July 1 and be completely vaccinated by Aug. 15 or when you return to campus after Aug. 1, whichever is first.

The university has also set up a process in order to report their vaccine status.

For more information, click here.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

ISDH: 801 new COVID-19 cases; 22 more deaths

Coronavirus /

Indiana unemployment flat for April

Inside INdiana Business /

April US home sales fell as low inventory pushed up prices

National /

Trump planning rallies in Ohio and Florida this summer

National /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.