Maroon 5, Dead & Co. require proof of vaccinations or negative test to attend concerts

Maroon 5 performs at Byron Allen's 4th Annual Oscar Gala to Benefit Children's Hospital Los Angeles at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, on Feb. 9, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Entertainment Studios)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two bands set to perform at Ruoff Home Mortgage Center said Wednesday they will require people going to their concerts to present proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or negative test results within hours of their shows.

Maroon 5’s show will be Aug. 21. Dead & Co. will be at the Noblesville venue on Sept. 15.

“We want you to know that our top priority is the safety and well being of our fans as well as that of the hard working men and women who make these events possible,” a tweet from Maroon 5 said in part. “To that end we want to convey our support of recent news around shows starting to require additional protocols for entry, therefore starting on Aug 16th and in the following markets, proof of a negative test result within 48 hours of your show OR full vaccination will be required to attend.”

Ruoff Music Center said in a tweet shortly after the one from Maroon 5 that the venue would require a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event or proof of vaccination for entry. The proof of vaccination would be either the original vaccination card or a printed copy of the vaccination card.

“Unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours before entry to the facility and will provide printed proof of negative result prior to entering the venue,” Live Nation said on a webpage for Ruoff Music Center, which including other information about the show. “Unvaccinated fans over 12 years old with a valid medical restriction & medical note will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours before entry to the facility, and will provide printed proof of negative result prior to entering the venue.”

Maroon 5’s tour kicked off Tuesday in Auburn, Washington. The vaccination proof will be required at shows through Oct. 8, including ones in Clarkston, Michigan; Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; and Cincinnati.

Dead & Co. said on its website, “Ticket holders must provide proof of full vacciation or negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours prior to entry, except where prohibited by law. Children under the age of 12 may attend the concert if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show. No Pit access for children under 12 or anyone without proof of vaccination.”

The Dead & Co. website also said, “New COVID-19 protocols for these concerts will be announced shortly.”