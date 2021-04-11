Coronavirus

New cookbook hopes to help those who lost sense of taste and smell due to COVID-19

(CNN) — Two British cooks are trying to help those who have lost their sense of taste and smell after contracting COVID-19.

Ryan Riley and Kimberly Duke say they have designed the recipes in their cookbook “Taste & Flavour” specifically to assist those with a disoriented or missing sense of smell.

They use ingredients with strong scents — such as cinnamon, mint and wasabi — that also taste good to people with a normal sense of smell.

Free digital copies of the book are available for download here.