Coronavirus

New cookbook hopes to help those who lost sense of taste and smell due to COVID-19

by: CNN/Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Two British cooks are trying to help those who have lost their sense of taste and smell after contracting COVID-19.

Ryan Riley and Kimberly Duke say they have designed the recipes in their cookbook “Taste & Flavour” specifically to assist those with a disoriented or missing sense of smell.

They use ingredients with strong scents — such as cinnamon, mint and wasabi — that also taste good to people with a normal sense of smell.

Free digital copies of the book are available for download here.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

All INdiana Politics: Indiana AG Rokita Launches Big Tech Investigation

All Indiana Politics /

Jordanian prince makes first public appearance since arrest

International /

Chloé Zhao becomes 1st woman of color to win top DGA honor

Entertainment /

Hamilton County hosts pop-up vaccination clinic

Vaccine Central /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.