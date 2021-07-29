Coronavirus

School districts face staffing shortages

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – School districts in Indiana are facing staffing shortages. While some kids are heading back to the classroom this week, many districts said they need more employees, but virus concerns and labor shortages are making hiring difficult.

“This is every year that was just exacerbated by COVID-19,” said Gary Clevenger.

Carmel Clay Schools

Clevenger is the assistant director of Facilities and Transportation at Carmel Clay Schools. The district is looking to hire 40 to 50 bus drivers and another 15 employees in food services.

“This is something all school districts across the country are facing,” said Clevenger.

While bus driver shortages have been a growing trend for the last eight years, he said it’s at its worst now, because of the pandemic. The school district is now getting creative with bus routes, doubling up until more people can be hired.

“At the begging of last year, before we started, we were already 30 down. We lost another 20 just not coming back due to the pandemic,” said Clevenger. “I could hire 40 drivers today and have every one of them on the road when we start school. If I had 50 drivers I could have 10 on standby, which is what we like and they could be available if there is an urgent need to hop on a bus. Yeah, we are very short, but we are making it work.”

Perry township said they’re making it work, too, since school started on Monday. However, the district still needs to hire about 30 bus drivers. Avon starts school on Thursday and is in a similar position and so is Wayne Township.

We're hiring! We have immediate openings for educators: Grade 2 (elementary), Special Education (elementary and high school), Title I (elementary), Grade 4 (elementary), Math (middle school), and Physical Education/Health (high school). #AvonStronghttps://t.co/aXDNIH94CN — Avon Community School Corporation (@OrioleTweets) July 9, 2021

Come to work for a great school system in a great community! We're hiring child nutrition workers, paraprofessionals, and bus drivers for the 2021-22 school year. Apply here: https://t.co/XgzQ2AMWwa #wearewayne @waynetwpsuper @WayneTownshipHR @jmpetrisin @giantsnutrition pic.twitter.com/jrw7BgQd0S — We Are Wayne (@WayneTwpSchools) July 21, 2021

“In cafeterias nationwide, there is a food service shortage of employees,” said Jennifer McFarland.

McFarland is the director of Food and Nutrition Services at Carmel Clay Schools and said along with bus drivers, most districts need staff in food services.

“In years past, we usually have a few positions to fill, but not to the volume we are experiencing now. So, I do think just the schedule with some kids staying home, the hybrid schedule, our employees just needed more flexibility, which has created more openings for us. So, this year we do have double the positions open than we have had in years past. So, I think just the volume we are trying to recruit and onboard is higher than normal,” said McFarland.

The roles offer a 180-day schedule, flexible hours with summers off and benefits. In food services, pay starts at $13.83 in Carmel and goes up to $16 an hour. Carmel Clay bus drivers start at $110.50 a day and can go up to $115.50. The district said they will train employees and some people looking for more work can even do both jobs.

In the end, the real reward is the impact these employees can have on kids in the community.

“You have an opportunity to impact every child in that building,” said McFarland.

“You’re not a driver, you are not delivering packages. You are delivering very precious cargo. And so, driving the bus is a tool, but your job is nurturing students,” said Clevenger.

People interested in applying to the following school districts can do so online: