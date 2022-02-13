Coronavirus

Southern Indiana county nixes plans for COVID-19 memorial

(Image Provided/Dubois County Commissioners Records)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana county has dropped plans for a COVID-19 memorial on the courthouse lawn after county leaders say they heard opposition to the project.

Dubois County commissioners voted 2-1 this past week to rescind the approval they gave in August for the memorial to be built with private donations to honor those who died from COVID-19 and front-line workers during the pandemic.

Commissioner Chad Blessinger says he regretted voting to allow the memorial because of community reaction since then.

Commissioner Elmer Brames disagreed, saying while some people believed the courthouse lawn should be reserved for military memorials, he believed the grounds belonged to all residents.

Jasper is about a 125-mile drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Life without parole off table in 2017 Southport police officer’s death

Crime Watch 8 /

No. 3 Purdue blocks Maryland in final seconds for 62-61 win

College Basketball /

ESPN: Wentz’s future with Colts bleak; trade or release likely by March 18

Indianapolis Colts /

US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl

International /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.