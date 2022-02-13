Coronavirus

Southern Indiana county nixes plans for COVID-19 memorial

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana county has dropped plans for a COVID-19 memorial on the courthouse lawn after county leaders say they heard opposition to the project.

Dubois County commissioners voted 2-1 this past week to rescind the approval they gave in August for the memorial to be built with private donations to honor those who died from COVID-19 and front-line workers during the pandemic.

Commissioner Chad Blessinger says he regretted voting to allow the memorial because of community reaction since then.

Commissioner Elmer Brames disagreed, saying while some people believed the courthouse lawn should be reserved for military memorials, he believed the grounds belonged to all residents.

Jasper is about a 125-mile drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis.