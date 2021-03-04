Watch: ‘Overcoming COVID’ town hall looks at next steps out of pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Thursday night, News 8 hosted “Overcoming COVID,” a town hall discussion.

Brooke Martin and Phil Sanchez hosted experts who discussed vaccines, mental health, education and the economy.

This weekend will mark one year since the first confirmed virus case in Indiana. The State Department of Health on Thursday reported 32 more Hoosier deaths, bringing the toll to 12,231.

Guests included:

Dr. Virginia Caine, Director, Marion County Public Health Department

Kristen Kelley, Nursing Director of Infection Prevention, IU Health

Dr. Ram Yeleti, EVP, Chief Physician Executive, Community Health Network

Aleesia Johnson, Superintendent, Indianapolis Public Schools

Carter Cramer, lead psychiatric nurse practitioner, IU Health behavioral health

Gerry Dick, Host, Inside Indiana Business

Kyle Anderson, Kelley School of Business

Between health officials, educators, and business experts the overall tone as we move forward seems to be optimistic.

With three vaccines currently on the market.. many are asking.. which one should you get and is there a difference? While Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine has a 10 percent lower efficacy Marion County Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine says their may be an advantage to it being developed later in the pandemic.

“That efficacy of 85 percent now in an environment that has more resistant strains may actually be equal to that 95 percent both Moderna and Pfizer,” said Caine.

There is still some hesitancy in some populations to get the vaccine and it’s safety. As health experts continue to vouch for the vaccines. Chief Physician Executive at Community Health Network, Dr. Ram Yeleti, says ultimately it comes down to two questions.

“Do you want to get COVID or do you want to get a vaccine? Because the idea is that if you get COVID you have a chance of being hospitalized and dying. If you get any of the vaccines no body has gotten hospitalized or died,” said Yeleti.

When it comes to the vaccine’s effects Yeleti says side effects are good and it means the vaccine is working and reminds you that the vaccines do not contain the actual Coronavirus.

The pandemic has brought in more people suffering from addiction and mental health issues into hospitals. Before symptoms of anxiety and depression get to an extreme experts say there are things you can do to help.

“The pandemic has made a lot of people feel out of control and as if they don’t have autonomy over their life. So I think in trying to reframe things and focus on that which you can control even if it is just a small thing like organizing the cupboard,” said Carter Cramer, lead psychiatric nurse practitioner, IU Health behavioral health.

When it comes to education parents wrote in to news 8 with concerns of their students falling behind because of the challenging school year.

“I wouldn’t say to fear. One is to know that your school, your teacher, your principal , your superintendent is thinking about that question and planning right now for what that next year looks like,” said Aleesia Johnson, IPS Superintendent.

Teachers being able to get vaccinated has been a hot topic. Dr. Caine says she is optimistic about vaccine supply drastically increasing in April

“So for us to just consentrate on the teachers it would take us at least a month just from our health department site of doing vaccinations,” said Caine.

Of course the big question when will things go back to normal. Dr. Caine says the answer to that question is heavily reliant on when we reach herd immunity but she says she is feeling optimistic about summer events in the city

For the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or click here.

For the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or click here.

